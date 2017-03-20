Crooks Takes Heartland Conference Pitcher of the Week Honor

Lubbock Christian University's Daniel Crooks has been named the Heartland Conference Pitcher of the Week for games played from Mar. 13 - Mar. 19. Crooks went seven innings in a road start at Tarleton State and allowed one run off two hits. The junior from Midland, Texas opened the game perfect with 4.1 innings of no-hit ball.

