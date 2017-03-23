City of Midland adds 4-way stop in so...

City of Midland adds 4-way stop in southwest side as safety precaution

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A new 4-way stop in Midland has been up less than a week and already has homeowners talking. It's all part of the extension of Beal Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again 5 min butters_ 1
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) 9 hr HappyGirl17 137
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Thu Hottie44 45
News Three co-founders of XCOR bolt the company to f... Wed boewalk 1
The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12) Mar 17 Judson Killian 13
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Mar 13 L0LZ 20
Does anyone know Shane Martinez? Mar 9 Curious 1
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC