Baby Jessica opens up about rescue from Texas well

54 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Jessica McClure was rescued after falling down a 22-foot well in her family's backyard in Midland, Texas, in 1987 She earned the name 'Baby Jessica,' and is now opening up about her life in the 30 years since her miracle rescue Jessica, who is now 30, married Danny Morales 11 years ago and now has a 11-year-old son Simon and 7-year-old daughter Sheyenne She lost most of the $1.2million raised for her and put it into a trust during the 2008 stock market crash she claims Jessica, who lives just two miles from her childhood home, also reveals that her children now ask questions about her past It has been 30 years since 18-month old Jessica McClure was rescued after tumbling down a 22-foot well in the backyard of her parents' Texas home, and she is now opening up about her life, three decades later, in a new interview with People .

