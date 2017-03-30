ABC Pro Rodeo 3-30-17

ABC Pro Rodeo 3-30-17

Clay Elliot from Nanton, AB competes in the Saddle Bronc Riding event during the ABC Pro Rodeo on Thursday March 30, 2017 at City Bank Colleseum in Lubbock, Texas. Tanner Lockhart from Lewis, CO competes in the Saddle Bronc Riding event during the ABC Pro Rodeo on Thursday March 30, 2017 at City Bank Colleseum in Lubbock, Texas.

