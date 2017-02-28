Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Palma 3 hr Hmmmmm 1
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Feb 26 Poloooo 38
Colorado 420 Feb 24 420 blaze 1
Odessa 420 new in town Feb 24 420 blaze 2
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Feb 22 BuddyWebb 12
420 Feb 19 Raul 1
the music thread (Jan '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 74
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC