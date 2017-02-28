Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Palma
|3 hr
|Hmmmmm
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Feb 26
|Poloooo
|38
|Colorado 420
|Feb 24
|420 blaze
|1
|Odessa 420 new in town
|Feb 24
|420 blaze
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Feb 22
|BuddyWebb
|12
|420
|Feb 19
|Raul
|1
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|74
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC