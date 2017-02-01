Tractor-trailer suspended between bri...

Tractor-trailer suspended between bridges on I-20 near Midland

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Midland Police Department has shut down lanes on Rankin Highway under Interstate-20 after a tractor-trailer became suspended between two bridges, according to MPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13) 14 hr Lol 3
Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13) Thu Sloth94 15
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Thu Kira Senpai 36
Sugar daddy (Oct '12) Wed Rayray1984 16
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Jan 30 Gypsygirllove 128
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Jan 29 whenwhere 7
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC