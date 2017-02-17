Suspect arrested following deadly stabbing in Midland
The Midland Fire Department was called out to the Kent Kwik at the intersection of Wadley Avenue and Loop 250 just before 10 a.m. where they found Niedecken with a single stab wound. We're told Niedecken was taken to the convenience store by an acquaintance who was nearby when the stabbing occurred.
