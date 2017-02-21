Selena cups to be sold at Stripes

Next week Stripes will start selling two Selena commemorative cups in conjunction with Fiesta de la Flor, a music festival that celebrates the life of the late Tejano singer. The cups will be sold from March 1 to April 4 or while supplies last for $2.99 at stores in Corpus Christi, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston and select stores in Midland and Odessa.

