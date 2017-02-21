ProPetro Holding Seeks $345 Million I...

ProPetro Holding Seeks $345 Million In IPO

13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

We don't yet know the proposed terms of the IPO, but I'm not optimistic about industry conditions improving any time soon, absent a geopolitical shock. ProPetro Holding aims to raise up to $345 million in an IPO, according to an S-1 filing .

