Midland Police searching for robbery suspect
Midland police are searching for 30-year-old Raymond Losoya who is believed to be the suspect in a robbery that occurred at Members Financial Federal Credit Union at 3100 N. Big Spring St. at approximately 2:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the surveillance footage, the suspect is shown walking up to the cashier and demanding money.
