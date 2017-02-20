Market Extra: Why oil experts think O...

Market Extra: Why oil experts think OPEC's U.S. headache won't go away this year

A worker prepares to lift drills by pulley at Big Dog Drilling Rig 22 in the Permian basin outside of Midland, Texas The number of active U.S. oil rigs have now risen for five straight weeks, and according to experts in the industry, there are no signs the ramp-up in production will abate anytime soon. When asked what change they expect in the number of U.S rigs drilling for oil in the coming year, a majority of delegates at the S&P Global Platts Oil & Energy Forum on Monday said they expect the tally to have risen by February 2018.

