LeoLabs raises $4M to build out its space debris collision avoidance network

Low-Earth orbit is a prime candidate for explosive commercial growth, but it's also a space where the risk of actual explosions resulting from debris impact is a legitimate concern for businesses focused on the opportunity. That's the problem LeoLabs aims to address, a startup spun out of SRI International to detect, map and help avoid collisions with debris and objects floating in low-Earth orbit .

