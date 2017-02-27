LeoLabs raises $4M to build out its space debris collision avoidance network
Low-Earth orbit is a prime candidate for explosive commercial growth, but it's also a space where the risk of actual explosions resulting from debris impact is a legitimate concern for businesses focused on the opportunity. That's the problem LeoLabs aims to address, a startup spun out of SRI International to detect, map and help avoid collisions with debris and objects floating in low-Earth orbit .
