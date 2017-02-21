James "Jamie" Richardson

James "Jamie" Richardson

Wednesday Feb 22

Midland police are looking for 42-year-old James "Jamie" Richardson. He was last seen at BCM & Associates in Odessa between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say he missed commitments following that time.

