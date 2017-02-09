Grub Burger Bar gives food tips for Superbowl watch party

"We're gonna start off with our chorizo queso, you can't really have a Superbowl party in Texas without some sort of chips and queso," Terri Stump, managing partner at Grub Burger Bar in Midland said. "An appetizer to start off with, everybody's coming to your house you can have this already sitting out," Stump said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.