Family of boy hit and killed by car releases statement thanking the public
The family of a boy killed while walking to school on Friday morning in Midland has released a statement thanking the public for their support. "We would like to express our gratitude to our friends, family, and our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know last name Urias? (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|Curious
|3
|David Palma
|Tue
|Hmmmmm
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Feb 26
|Poloooo
|38
|Colorado 420
|Feb 24
|420 blaze
|1
|Odessa 420 new in town
|Feb 24
|420 blaze
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Feb 22
|BuddyWebb
|12
|420
|Feb 19
|Raul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC