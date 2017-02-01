Exclusive: Endeavor, giant of West Te...

Exclusive: Endeavor, giant of West Texas oil industry, mulls public offering

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Endeavor Energy Resources LP, a privately-held Texas oil producer, is considering an initial public offering of stock to expand operations on more than 330,000 acres of land it controls in the booming Permian Basin. Endeavor is among the largest leaseholders in the biggest U.S. oil field, where acreage is coveted by the world's top energy firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13) 10 hr Lol 3
Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13) 22 hr Sloth94 15
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Thu Kira Senpai 36
Sugar daddy (Oct '12) Wed Rayray1984 16
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Jan 30 Gypsygirllove 128
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Jan 29 whenwhere 7
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC