Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage presently has a $113.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|10 hr
|noanon
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Feb 6
|Mrsdelicious81
|129
|Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13)
|Feb 5
|Elplayerdetexas
|16
|Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13)
|Feb 2
|Lol
|3
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Kira Senpai
|36
|Sugar daddy (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Rayray1984
|16
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC