Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Downg...

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Downgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr FewPhartss 1,108
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Feb 10 Yiyixx 131
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Feb 9 noanon 8
Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13) Feb 5 Elplayerdetexas 16
Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13) Feb 2 Lol 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Feb 2 Kira Senpai 36
Sugar daddy (Oct '12) Feb 1 Rayray1984 16
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Midland County was issued at February 13 at 7:38PM CST

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC