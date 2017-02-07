Canadian Drilling Company Expands Ope...

Canadian Drilling Company Expands Operations into the Permian Basin

Friday Feb 3

Predator will operate its Texas business through its new subsidiary company, Predator Drilling LLC , based out of Midland, Texas. Predator LLC recently completed its first well for a top tier producer and is providing integrated pre-set drilling services.

