Borets acquires new operations facility in Midland, Texas

Borets, specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, sales and service of electric submersible pump systems, has purchased a new operations facility in Midland, Texas. The 11.2-acre site provides more than 58,000 ft2 of manufacturing and service capabilities, along with approximately 10,000 ft2 of state-of-the-art office space.

