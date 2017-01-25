Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:...
|Jan 22
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jan 21
|Wassup u want to ft
|35
|Black Gold?? (Dec '11)
|Jan 12
|Bignate08
|79
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Wheel Spacers
|Jan 11
|Faduq
|1
|Chasity Brashier
|Jan 8
|wow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC