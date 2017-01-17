UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog give...

UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog gives tentative approval to Mastercard VocaLink deal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Reuters

The Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month that it was worried the deal could lead to the combined group having too much control over Britain's LINK network of Automatic Telling Machines , which connects 70,000 cash machines across the country. Mastercard and VocaLink are two of the three biggest providers of infrastructure services to the LINK network, meaning the 701 million pounds merger could reduce LINK's negotiating power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:... 3 min NOM s Waffle House 1
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 5 hr Wassup u want to ft 35
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Black Gold?? (Dec '11) Jan 12 Bignate08 79
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... Jan 12 Battle Tested 44
Wheel Spacers Jan 11 Faduq 1
Chasity Brashier Jan 8 wow 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC