UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog gives tentative approval to Mastercard VocaLink deal
The Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month that it was worried the deal could lead to the combined group having too much control over Britain's LINK network of Automatic Telling Machines , which connects 70,000 cash machines across the country. Mastercard and VocaLink are two of the three biggest providers of infrastructure services to the LINK network, meaning the 701 million pounds merger could reduce LINK's negotiating power.
