U.S. economy expands 1.9 percent in the final quarter of 2016, capping tepid growth under Obama
A pumpjack sits on the outskirts of town at dawn on January 21, 2016 in the oil town of Midland, Texas. The U.S. economy expanded 1.9 percent between October and December, government data showed Friday morning, capping off a long period of tepid expansion under the Obama administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Gypsygirllove
|128
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Jan 29
|whenwhere
|7
|Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13)
|Jan 28
|WishUGood
|2
|Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:...
|Jan 22
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jan 21
|Wassup u want to ft
|35
|Black Gold?? (Dec '11)
|Jan 12
|Bignate08
|79
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC