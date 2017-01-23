Targa expands Permian footprint with acquisition of multiple assets

Targa Resources has executed definitive agreements to acquire 100% of the membership interests of Outrigger Delaware Operating, LLC, Outrigger Southern Delaware Operating, LLC and Outrigger Midland Operating, LLC. Targa will pay initial cash consideration of $565 million for the membership interests. The Outrigger Delaware gas gathering and processing and crude gathering assets are located in Loving, Winkler and Ward counties, Texas.

