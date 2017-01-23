Targa expands Permian footprint with acquisition of multiple assets
Targa Resources has executed definitive agreements to acquire 100% of the membership interests of Outrigger Delaware Operating, LLC, Outrigger Southern Delaware Operating, LLC and Outrigger Midland Operating, LLC. Targa will pay initial cash consideration of $565 million for the membership interests. The Outrigger Delaware gas gathering and processing and crude gathering assets are located in Loving, Winkler and Ward counties, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:...
|Sun
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Wassup u want to ft
|35
|Black Gold?? (Dec '11)
|Jan 12
|Bignate08
|79
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Wheel Spacers
|Jan 11
|Faduq
|1
|Chasity Brashier
|Jan 8
|wow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC