Special Report: Does crime in Midland...

Special Report: Does crime in Midland correlate with an oil boom/bust?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Tall City has long been a boom or bust town. Money and people come rolling in when oil is hot, only for it to come to a halt when it inevitably ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Jan 30 Gypsygirllove 128
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Jan 29 whenwhere 7
Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13) Jan 28 WishUGood 2
News Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:... Jan 22 NOM s Waffle House 1
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Jan 21 Wassup u want to ft 35
Black Gold?? (Dec '11) Jan 12 Bignate08 79
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC