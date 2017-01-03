Obama to take 1 last flight on Air Fo...

Obama to take 1 last flight on Air Force 1 as ex-president

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

He won't be president anymore, but Barack Obama will take one last flight on the presidential plane next week before handing it over to Donald Trump . Outgoing presidents traditionally are allowed one final flight on the famed blue-and-white aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chasity Brashier 15 hr wow 2
Hailey Dunn missing/murdered teen from Colorado... 18 hr trashazzneckbreak... 3
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Sat legoego 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
any ladies seen any guys masterbating or flashi... (Oct '10) Jan 5 Jjjjjj 27
Where the loud at? Jan 2 mdg4202017 2
Jake Bryant Dec 30 Lol 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC