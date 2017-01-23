Midland man convicted for federal sex trafficking of a child
Irick Dron Oneal, 43, is facing up to life in federal prison after a jury in Midland convicted him of the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl, according to United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr., and FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas E. Lindquist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 min
|eatmyschitt
|1,058
|Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:...
|Sun
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Wassup u want to ft
|35
|Black Gold?? (Dec '11)
|Jan 12
|Bignate08
|79
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Wheel Spacers
|Jan 11
|Faduq
|1
|Chasity Brashier
|Jan 8
|wow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC