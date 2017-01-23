Midland man convicted for federal sex...

Midland man convicted for federal sex trafficking of a child

Irick Dron Oneal, 43, is facing up to life in federal prison after a jury in Midland convicted him of the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl, according to United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr., and FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas E. Lindquist.

