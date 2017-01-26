Midland Center will soon be demolished, Midlanders excited
The Midland Center which has sat on West Wall Street for a little over 30 years is getting a makeover. Although the center is still standing due to demolition work inside the building, the updated blueprints still show what could promote tourism to the Tall City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|5 hr
|unreal
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:...
|Jan 22
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jan 21
|Wassup u want to ft
|35
|Black Gold?? (Dec '11)
|Jan 12
|Bignate08
|79
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
|Wheel Spacers
|Jan 11
|Faduq
|1
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC