Fairgrounds Road in Midland no longer a construction zone
According to the City of Midland, the construction signs and cones have been removed and permanent speed limits are now in effect. Those speed limits are 40 miles per hour south of Wadley Avenue and 45 miles per hour north of Wadley Avenue.
