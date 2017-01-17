China's Yonghui Superstores, Bain to ...

China's Yonghui Superstores, Bain to buy US-based Daymon for $413 mln

Tuesday Jan 17

Yonghui will invest $165 million for a 40 percent stake in Daymon, while Bain Capital will buy 60 percent, the Chinese firm said in a statement late on Tuesday. It said it would fund the deal by bank borrowing and cash.

