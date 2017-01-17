3 arrested, 4 others sought in connection with burglary, shooting in Midland

Cedric Williams, 43, John McClelland, 25, and Timiko Phillips, 33, were arrested for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. Midland police were called out to the 1400 block of South Terrell St. in reference to a shots fired call just after 3 a.m. The victim stated to police that two men and one woman kicked in a side door of a residence and demanded that the victim give them her money and belongings before shooting her as fled to a room to hide.

