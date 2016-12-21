Two-way I-20 frontage roads may be co...

Two-way I-20 frontage roads may be converted to one-way for safety

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization has been in a 15-month process on their I-20 Corridor Study. One item in the study is considering converting the two-way frontage road to a one-way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jake Bryant 1 hr Lol 2
Homewrecker/Easy lay Dec 28 JS 2
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Dec 27 Mh_harris 34
prostitutes (Jul '12) Dec 27 Sarai 25
my life is all screwd up i need advice Dec 26 Kevin M Rules 1
anybody want some meth Dec 26 Kevin M Rules 1
Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13) Dec 26 Jeremy90 14
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Midland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC