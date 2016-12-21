Two-way I-20 frontage roads may be converted to one-way for safety
The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization has been in a 15-month process on their I-20 Corridor Study. One item in the study is considering converting the two-way frontage road to a one-way.
