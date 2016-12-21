Two men wanted for questioning regard...

Two men wanted for questioning regarding motor vehicle burglary in Midland

Tuesday Dec 6

The men are wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary of a motor vehicle that took place at the Walmart on Midland Drive back on Nov. 7. If you have any information on who either of the men are, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS regarding case # 161107032.

