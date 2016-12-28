Texas Ag. Commissioner Miller to meet...

Texas Ag. Commissioner Miller to meet with Trump's transition team

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Amarillo.com

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will meet with senior members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Agriculture. Miller, a Republican who has served in the statewide office since he was elected in 2014 after serving in the Texas House, will discuss Trump's secretary of agriculture position, among other agriculture-related issues, with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump strategist Steve Bannon, among others.

