Permian Basin party-goers have ride when they need it in Midland and Odessa.
After the parties are over on New Year Eve, you'll be asking yourself how am I getting home? From cabs to Uber in Midland and Odessa, there are options for you. Edwin Thurber, a Dispatch Operator and Driver for Midessa Transportation said, "These drivers are experienced and very careful and they get you where you need to go safely."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|58 min
|Democrat Hero
|37
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|1,011
|Chasity Brashier
|Sun
|wow
|2
|Hailey Dunn missing/murdered teen from Colorado...
|Sun
|trashazzneckbreak...
|3
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Jan 7
|legoego
|4
|any ladies seen any guys masterbating or flashi... (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Jjjjjj
|27
|Where the loud at?
|Jan 2
|mdg4202017
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC