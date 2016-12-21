Midland police searching for man impersonating an officer
We're told the man is wearing a uniform shirt and driving a black passenger vehicle with red and blue lights embedded in the grill guard. Authorities said the suspect performed a traffic stop on a female driver around 7 p.m. on Thursday near Illinois Ave. and Ric Dr. in a small, black, four-door sedan.
