Midland police searching for man impe...

Midland police searching for man impersonating an officer

We're told the man is wearing a uniform shirt and driving a black passenger vehicle with red and blue lights embedded in the grill guard. Authorities said the suspect performed a traffic stop on a female driver around 7 p.m. on Thursday near Illinois Ave. and Ric Dr. in a small, black, four-door sedan.

