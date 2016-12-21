Midland Police looking for robbery suspect
Midland police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing a convenience store on Wednesday evening. It happened at the Valero in the 800 block of S. Big Spring St. just after 5:00.
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Mom
|2
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Sassy
|24
|Vote Gary Johnson (May '16)
|Dec 20
|Lynn11
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Dec 9
|photoalbumhuh
|3
|I still love you
|Dec 7
|Sinner
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 6
|Blakester
|31
|Homewrecker (May '15)
|Dec 4
|Bonnie
|17
