Midland considering new pet spay and neuter ordinance
If your animal is one of the few that is a frequent flyer at the Midland Animal Shelter, you might want to pay attention. One of the next times they are taken, it could end up costing you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Mom
|2
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Sassy
|24
|Vote Gary Johnson (May '16)
|Dec 20
|Lynn11
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Dec 9
|photoalbumhuh
|3
|I still love you
|Dec 7
|Sinner
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 6
|Blakester
|31
|Homewrecker (May '15)
|Dec 4
|Bonnie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC