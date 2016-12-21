City of Midland offering Christmas tr...

City of Midland offering Christmas tree recycling locations

Monday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Midlanders are asked to drop off their trees at one of their drop off locations so the trees can be recycled for mulch. Morris Williams Jr. with the City of Midland said this also allows for the trees to stay out the trash cans and alleys in Midland.

