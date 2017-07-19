19-year-old was lying in roadway when...

19-year-old was lying in roadway when he was run over, killed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: MLive.com

A 19-year-old Midland man was lying in the roadway Monday night when he was run over and killed by a minivan, police say. At this time, it's not clear why Burroughs was lying in the roadway around 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, said Midland County Sheriff's Office Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15) Jun 15 Jeff 3
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC