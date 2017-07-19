19-year-old was lying in roadway when he was run over, killed
A 19-year-old Midland man was lying in the roadway Monday night when he was run over and killed by a minivan, police say. At this time, it's not clear why Burroughs was lying in the roadway around 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, said Midland County Sheriff's Office Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15)
|Jun 15
|Jeff
|3
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC