Work moves forward on Midland's $2.7M...

Work moves forward on Midland's $2.7M Tridge renovation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: SFGate

In this Wednesday, June 6, 1017 photo, crews work to replace railings on the Tridge in Midland, Mich. Work is moving forward on a $2.7 million project to restore a three-way pedestrian footbridge in Michigan and it's on schedule to fully reopen this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC