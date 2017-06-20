West All-Stars top TinCap trio, East All-Stars 5-2
The solid play of TinCaps Logan Allen, Jorge Ona, and Fernando Tatis wasn't enough to spur the East All-Stars to victory, as the West All-Star won the 2017 Midwest League All-Star game 5-2 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan on Tuesday night. Ona, who was the starting designated hitter for the East, went 1-for-2 with a single in the bottom of the first.
