TinCaps' Fernando Tatis Jr. in the HR derby
After being voted in for the Midwest League All-Star Game, Fernando Tatis Jr. will vie for another honor next week in Midland, Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
|Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09)
|May '16
|Bill
|19
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC