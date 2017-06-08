The New Normal: Women At Planet Fitne...

The New Normal: Women At Planet Fitness Have To Accept Biological Men In Locker Rooms

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Daily Caller

After nearly two years of litigation, a Michigan court ruled against plaintiff Yvette Cormier, who filed a complaint regarding a transgender woman - biological man - utilizing the women's locker room at Planet Fitness, the Daily Wire reports . Shorty after joining her local Planet Fitness in Midland, Michigan, Mrs. Cormier encountered a man in the women's locker room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
Review: Oakside Mobile Home Park Inc (Apr '09) May '16 Bill 19
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC