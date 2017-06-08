The New Normal: Women At Planet Fitness Have To Accept Biological Men In Locker Rooms
After nearly two years of litigation, a Michigan court ruled against plaintiff Yvette Cormier, who filed a complaint regarding a transgender woman - biological man - utilizing the women's locker room at Planet Fitness, the Daily Wire reports . Shorty after joining her local Planet Fitness in Midland, Michigan, Mrs. Cormier encountered a man in the women's locker room.
