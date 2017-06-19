Storms bring flooding, power outages to parts of Michigan

Chippewassee Park floods in downtown Midland, Mich., on Friday, June 23, 2017. A barge supporting scaffolding for a renovation project on the park's three-tiered bridge floated away, leaving the metal supports entangled in the bridge structure less Chippewassee Park floods in downtown Midland, Mich., on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.