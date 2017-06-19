Storms bring flooding, power outages to parts of Michigan
Chippewassee Park floods in downtown Midland, Mich., on Friday, June 23, 2017. A barge supporting scaffolding for a renovation project on the park's three-tiered bridge floated away, leaving the metal supports entangled in the bridge structure less Chippewassee Park floods in downtown Midland, Mich., on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Midland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15)
|Jun 15
|Jeff
|3
|Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Beata
|2
|Chatnip - Post Anything!
|Feb '17
|Chatnip
|1
|#Live pd
|Jan '17
|void
|2
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Doctor needed (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bapmom
|1
|want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|Countrygalmi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Midland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC