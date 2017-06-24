Some Michigan crops getting too much ...

Some Michigan crops getting too much rain, others not enough

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

An aerial view shows a tractor sowing seeds in a cereal crop on March 25, 2017, near Laon, northeastern France. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI An aerial view shows a tractor sowing seeds in a cereal crop on March 25, 2017, near Laon, northeastern France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15) Jun 15 Jeff 3
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC