Over half-foot of rain floods central...

Over half-foot of rain floods central Michigan, see rainfall totals

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

Rainfall total from June 22, 2017 to 8 a.m. June 23, 2017. Heaviest rain showing up in red across central Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Midland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing something? What kind of restaurant do y... (Feb '15) Jun 15 Jeff 3
Any midland girls naked on the internet (Sep '13) Apr '17 Beata 2
Chatnip - Post Anything! Feb '17 Chatnip 1
#Live pd Jan '17 void 2
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
Doctor needed (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bapmom 1
want to find a sexting woman (Jul '14) Aug '16 Countrygalmi 2
See all Midland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Midland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Midland County was issued at June 24 at 6:14PM EDT

Midland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Midland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Midland, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC