Midland to add bike sharing program Friday

Midland City Council votes unanimously to approve three bike sharing stations to be set up on city-owned property, making it the 2nd city in Mid Michigan to boast a bike sharing program. Just about everywhere you look in downtown Midland you see bicycles, the city kicks off its very first bike sharing program on Friday and so far cycling enthusiasts we've talked with say they think the program will take off.

