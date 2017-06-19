Midland people cope with flooding as they watch possessions float away
David Randolph II sighed as he leaned on an oar and looked out the backyard, now a mess of possessions floating in flood waters surrounding his home in Midland. "This kind of stuff will mess you up, man, watching all your stuff float away," Randolph said.
