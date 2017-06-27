Midland accommodates flood victims wi...

Midland accommodates flood victims with Meijer gift cards, food and more.

Midland County is pulling through with flood relief efforts by setting up a disaster relief fund and a special heavy item collection to dispose of flood-damaged items. The Midland Area Community Foundation and United Way of Midland County have jointly established a Disaster Relief Fund, according to a press release from the Midland Area Community Foundation.

